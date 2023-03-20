Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes "the end is in sight" for Antonio Conte following his rant after Saturday’s draw with Southampton.

He thinks Spurs' push for a top-four finish might be more successful without the Italian in charge.

Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily: “He’s come out swinging. This is the first time he has come out and been open and completely honest.

"We’re used to him being very passionate but I got a feeling that the end is in sight from him. He doesn’t care who he brings down in his press conference. He didn’t come out picking his punches, he came out head down, eyes closed, swinging.

"He went for the players, he went for the ownership, he went for the club, he went for everybody. He didn’t leave anybody unscarred after that press conference.

"That adds more fuel to the fire. Where are Tottenham with the managerial situation at the moment? His contract is up at the end of the season, we all know that.

"You just think now with an international break coming up, is this the time where the change will be made? Do they make the change now and really try and push for the top four with a new manager bounce, or does he stay until the end of the season, but be disruptive and destructive like that was?"

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds