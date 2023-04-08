Analysis: Fulham 0-1 West Ham

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

Fulham have now lost four consecutive league games after suffering defeat against London rivals West Ham.

Marco Silva's side struggled once again without the firepower of the suspended Aleksandar Mitrovic as Willian, Andreas Pereira and Antonee Robinson were unable to break the deadlock.

While West Ham were resolute in defence, Fulham will have been frustrated that they dominated possession without making it count in the most important areas.

Fulham are 10th in the table and their hopes of European football are slipping away after a promising season.

The Cottagers have lost more London derby matches than any other Premier League side this season (seven), with their last three home defeats coming against fellow London clubs (Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham).

A trip to Goodison Park awaits in their next fixture and Fulham must be hopeful they can get back to winning ways against a relegation-threatened Everton side.