James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

It’s difficult to know what to think about Everton right now.

Around the club, the mood is obviously difficult and, although Frank Lampard remains under pressure, it’s the board and owner who are the main target for supporter frustrations.

Before the Manchester United game, the chants of "sack the board" were prominent from Everton’s 9,000 travelling fanbase. On the pitch, it wasn't a flawless performance, but spoke of relative determination, grit and - most tellingly - a group of players seemingly playing for their manager.

But for VAR, they could well have come away with a morale-boosting draw, not dissimilar to the result at Manchester City and a 3-1 scoreline was harsh.

The first thing to notice from the teamsheet was a return to a back five which had served them so well at the Etihad. Lampard reverted to a back four for the now infamous Brighton home game, so it will be interesting to see how he sets up for Southampton, who have only one away win and are on a run of six straight Premier League losses.

Everton are almost better setting up as the underdog at the moment but, after three straight home defeats, they simply have to take the initiative in front of their own supporters.

Make no mistake, anything but victory for Everton will be unacceptable for the fans so the game is a must-win.

Alex Iwobi’s absence is a blow, but three weeks on the sidelines is probably better than many feared. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will hopefully return to the starting XI, but there is still the overarching need to strengthen a squad that, based on its points-per-game number so far, will end the season on 31 points.

That’s the reality.