Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's game against Brentford on Monday.

Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:

On Harry Kane, he said: "I am not worried about him. I saw him very well in these past two days with us."

On Hugo Lloris, Conte said that "he is a fantastic goalkeeper" and should be proud he reached a second successive final with France.

Ivan Perisic is available for Monday's game, Lloris will be on the bench and Cristian Romero will be available for the Aston Villa match.

Richarlison still "needs three or four weeks".

When asked about his future and a potential new contract, he said: "What I can tell you is I am really happy in the club, to work here and I have a really good relationship with the club."

