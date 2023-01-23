Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Your reaction

We asked for your opinions after Saturday's goalless draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield.

Here are some of your comments:

Liverpool

John: Absolutely no quality in midfield and the defence is well shaky. What happened to all the energy and pressing we used to see from a Jurgen Klopp side?

Levi: Slow passing and no creativity. We desperately need a shake up. The defence are so exposed that one ball cuts through the midfield.

Rob: A new low. Chaotic defence including erratic keeping, a non-existent midfield and an invisible attack. Headless chickens is being kind. FSG will pay a heavy price - no proper investment in top players means no Champions League next season.

Ollie: Liverpool were so poor. Disjointed and a shadow of their former selves. Persisting with Milner is ridiculous and is a decision based on sentiment rather than impact.

Chelsea

Michael: I thought Chelsea played really well for the first 20 minutes. Nice touches, passes spot on, lots of movement all going forward. Mudryk was impressive when he came on and I can't wait to see him with Felix and our two wing-backs when they are all available again.

Christian: Timid management by Potter. Never get a better chance to win at Anfield then against this Liverpool side. Mudryk left on the bench for an hour. The game could have been won by then.

Ray: Good game, looks like things are going in the right direction at last. New signings should start to make their mark the more games they get.

Jim: Finally Chelsea showed some passion and played well and they were the better team.