Beale on Raskin interest, Roofe injury & falling behind
- Published
Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manger Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before his side's Scottish Cup tie with St Johnstone this weekend.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Beale confirmed his interest in Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin - "a very good player who is out of contract in the summer" - but says "a lot of clubs" will also be keen.
Kemar Roofe will be out for four weeks but doesn't require shoulder surgery.
Antonio Colak is available on Saturday although not 100% fit.
Beale says Rangers need to avoid falling behind games and provide calmer performances, but he's happy with their composure and variety of goals.