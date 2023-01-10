Signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid will not come close to solving Chelsea's raft of problems, according to former Premier League players Micah Richards and Chris Sutton.

The Blues are close to sealing a loan switch until the end of the season for the Portugal forward.

But Richards and Sutton are not convinced the move will dramatically improve Graham Potter's side, who have scored just 20 goals in 17 Premier League games this season.

“It’s not going to solve their problems. It’s a really good signing but I think they need to back it up with an actual number nine," former Manchester City defender Richards said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

“They need bodies through that door sooner rather than later, because this is not the Chelsea we are used to seeing."

Meanwhile, former Chelsea striker Sutton accused the club of a "pin the tail on the donkey" approach to player recruitment.

“This season, they have basically been making it up as they go along - and this is the issue with the Joao Felix signing now," he added.

"To me, it just seems like a deal where they just need to sign anybody and hope he can come in - because he is a quality player - and hit the ground running.

"They miss Reece James, Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante - I get that - but the bottom line is there are still enough good players within the Chelsea ranks for them to be performing better than they are."

