Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic: Key stats

Celtic have kept just one clean sheet in their 37 Champions League away games, conceding 89 goals. Their record of 2.4 goals conceded per game is the highest of any side to have played more than 30 times on the road in the competition.

Celtic became just the second team to have two players sent off on their Champions League debut in the same match, after KAA Gent in September 2015.

Feyenoord's Calvin Stengs became the first player to score a direct free-kick goal in his Champions League debut since Riyad Mahrez for Leicester in September 2016.

Joe Hart became the first Celtic goalkeeper to save a Champions Legue penalty since Artur Boruc against Manchester United in November 2006. They had conceded their last five spot-kicks in the competition before this.