He is very sad for Jurrien Timber, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Nottingham Forest: "It is a huge disappointment for him and is a big blow for the team. We recruited him with clear intentions and what he was bringing was evident. He is a special character. He knows the extent of the injury and the amount of time he will be out but is in a good place. It will be a long journey."

He does not expect any of his defenders to leave, despite Kieran Tierney and Gabriel being linked with exits: "This is an opportunity for everybody and we will need everybody, especially in those positions where we are more limited."

He believes his team can adapt: "These things happen and we have to be prepared. My focus is on getting the best out of the squad we have. We didn't plan for this so we are always open to react in the market and that is what we are doing."

There is better news on the recovery of Oleksandr Zinchenko: "He is doing very well and has been training with us. Hopefully we will have him available very soon."

On the signing of David Raya: "What happened to Jurrien can happen to anyone. If Aaron [Ramsdale] did his cruciate, we have to be prepared and proactive. Now, we have two excellent goalkeepers who exactly fit our model."