Analysis: Newcastle 1-0 Brentford

Timothy Abraham, BBC Sport

Brentford had been unbeaten in seven Premier League games heading to St James' Park - and it would have been eight if they had a bit more finesse in front of goal.

Thomas Frank's side began this contest strongly as they pressed, harried and hassled a Newcastle side that looked low on confidence having lost their last three.

Indeed, the Bees played the more enterprising football for the majority of the first half only to fade when the home side rediscovered their rhythm and energy.

Bryan Mbeumo has four goals in six games this season but he was unable to impose himself on a Newcastle backline that only kept two clean sheets in their last 22 matches.

Bees fans will hope it was a rare off day and he is back to his best at the Gtech Community Stadium when Everton are the visitors next Saturday.