Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa: Key stats
Chelsea have failed to score in 13 Premier League matches in 2023, more than any other side. It’s the most occasions they've failed to score in a single year in the league since 1995 (14 games).
Aston Villa have won consecutive away league visits to Chelsea for the first time since a run of three games between 1930 and 1933.
Chelsea have won just one of their opening six games in a Premier League season for the first time since the 2000-01 campaign, while they have suffered three defeats in their first six games for the first time since 2015-16.
Thiago Silva became the first outfield player aged 39 or older to start a Premier League game since Ryan Giggs in January 2014 for Man Utd, who was 40. Silva is only the tenth outfield player to do so in Premier League history.
Since Unai Emery’s first Premier League game in charge of Aston Villa, only Manchester United (14) have kept more clean sheets in the competition than the Villans (11).