Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa: Key stats

Chelsea have failed to score in 13 Premier League matches in 2023, more than any other side. It’s the most occasions they've failed to score in a single year in the league since 1995 (14 games).

Aston Villa have won consecutive away league visits to Chelsea for the first time since a run of three games between 1930 and 1933.

Chelsea have won just one of their opening six games in a Premier League season for the first time since the 2000-01 campaign, while they have suffered three defeats in their first six games for the first time since 2015-16.

Thiago Silva became the first outfield player aged 39 or older to start a Premier League game since Ryan Giggs in January 2014 for Man Utd, who was 40. Silva is only the tenth outfield player to do so in Premier League history.