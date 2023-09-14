Hearts v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

After their 2-1 win in May last season, Hearts are looking to pick up successive league victories over Aberdeen for the first time since May 2016.

Aberdeen are winless in nine league visits to Hearts (D3 L6), losing each of their last three in a row while shipping nine goals in the process (3 per game).

Hearts have failed to score in each of their last three league games, last going four without a goal in the Scottish Premiership in November 2018.

Along with St Johnstone, Aberdeen are one of just two winless sides in this season’s Premiership, while they last failed to win their first five games of a league season in 1999-2000 under Ebbe Skovdahl (first 9).