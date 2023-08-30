MacLean on 'bad old ways', stamping authority in derby & transfers
Steven MacLean has been speaking to the media before St Johnstone face Dundee in the Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Saints boss:
MacLean hopes the draw away to Celtic that halted Saints’ winless start will be “very significant”.
He adds: “It’s crucial we build on that and don’t go back to our bad old ways”.
Eight new players featured – three making their debut – against Celtic and McLean says the whole team “took on board” what they were asked to do: “It’s a good sign moving forward because it’s something I’ve not been happy with of late.”
The point is “just a start” and Saints have to kick on now and keep improving.
Dundee have had a good start to the season and MacLean knows opposite number Tony Docherty well, adding: “It’s a derby, a big game, and one we want to stamp our authority on.”
The club have to get through red tape to complete the signing of Austrian midfielder Sven Sprangler, who featured in bounce game on Tuesday night.
On whether there will be further incomings aside from Sprangler: “Not sure. We’re working on a couple of things. I would like to bring one or two others in but don’t want the squad to be bloated as well. We’ll see what happens.”
MacLean confirmed Dan Phillips will continue as stand-in skipper whenever club captain Liam Gordon doesn’t play.