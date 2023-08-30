Arsenal v Man Utd: Pick of the stats
Arsenal have won four of their last five home league games against Manchester United, including the last two. They last won three in a row against the Red Devils between 1988 and 1991.
Manchester United have lost five of their last nine Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W2 D2).
Bukayo Saka has scored in each of his past three Premier League appearances against Manchester United. No player in Arsenal's history has ever scored in four consecutive league games against the Red Devils.
Bruno Fernandes has scored three goals in his past five Premier League appearances for United, having scored just once in his previous 15 combined. His goal and assist against Nottingham Forest last time out was the 12th time he has done both in a Premier League game, the joint most of any player since his debut in February 2020.