Speaking to Sky Sports, Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard said: "I'm scratching my head and I'm frustrated and I'm sure my attacking players will be as well because we created more than enough to win this match. We came here to frustrate Leeds and maybe we would have taken the point before the game but we could have had three.

"It wouldn’t be fair if I didn’t question my attacking players and I need more quality. We have had 19 shots on goal and 12 inside the area so we need to be better. Leeds defended well and dug in and you would expect that but we created more than enough and it was that last bit that was missing. If we had found that we would have been happy.

"At times Leeds wanted to go to war and we did that. We frustrated Leeds and the crowd. When our moments came we got the ball into the right areas and to the people we wanted to but it didn't happen.

"We need more goals. We need our attacking players to step forward and be more ruthless. That tally [six goals so far] is not enough at this stage of the season and we know where we want to go. We keep working and putting the sessions on a rehearsing the moments that will come their way. We have improved slightly defensively and we need to continue that but we need to keep creating these moments and hopefully our players will gobble them up."