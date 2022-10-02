'﻿Ruined week' for United scorer Watt

Tony Watt is taking little pleasure from his consolation goal in Dundee United's 2-1 home defeat by St Johnstone.

"I can't be happy with it - because we lost the game," the striker told BBC Scotland. "It's a ruined week for me, regardless if I scored or not."

Asked how Liam Fox's style suits him now that the caretaker has become permanent head coach, Watt replied: "Today, obviously I was on the bench and I didn't get to experience that, but hopefully I can play moving forward and get joy out that."

United sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership, two points behind Kilmarnock, and Watt admitted: "It's hard. We are in a bit of a sticky situation, but we can all rally round together - we've got a good enough team.

"We've got far too much quality to be down there and, in the next six to eight weeks, we really need to give it a push and start picking up points."

Watt admitted "it's hard to take positives" from Saturday's loss. However, with United having suffered heavy defeats by AZ Alkmaar, Heart of Midlothian, St Mirren and Celtic during August under previous boss Jack Ross, he suggested: "Probably the way we went 2-0 down but didn't crumble."