Postecoglou 'proud' of 'outstanding' Celtic

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said he was "really proud" of his players after another stellar performance in their 4-0 derby win over Rangers.

"It was a big game, we knew that," he told BBC Sportsound. "The boys were outstanding from start to finish.

"We know what this game means to our supporters. We've given them another memorable day and the players deserve all the credit for that."

On what being five points clear of Rangers after just six games means, Postecoglou added: "What's more important to me is how we're playing, that's a better indicator.

"You can win games in many ways, but our form has been outstanding and we've been getting better every week. If we keep going like that, we're going to be hard to stop."