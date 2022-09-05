Analysis: Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal

Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Manchester United returned for Antony at the end of the transfer window in the wake of those awful defeats by Brighton and Brentford at the start of the season.

Evidently, they were not in a strong bargaining position and the eventual price - the fourth highest sum paid by a Premier League club - is accepted by most to be significantly inflated.

Yet it is impossible to quantify financially how a positive attitude energises supporters.

It was clear, with his tricks and flicks and teasing of defenders, the 24-year-old is not short on confidence.

Referee Paul Tierney had to warn him about his celebration in front of the Arsenal fans with the ball up his shirt.

Not long after that, Antony was upended by Granit Xhaka. Had he connected with his immediate response, trying to slice Xhaka down from behind, the response from Tierney would almost certainly have been more than a ticking off.

The United fans loved it all. And while he lasted less than an hour before being replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo, Antony was afforded a standing ovation as he left the field.

However the Brazilian's time at Old Trafford works out, it isn't likely to be dull.