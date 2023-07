Rangers are edging closer to a deal for Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes, who is believed to cost around £1.2m. (Scottish Sun), external

Besiktas are willing to pay £2.14m for Glen Kamara, rather than Rangers' valuation of £4.7m, after the Scottish Premiership club rejected their initial offer to take the 27-year-old Finland midfielder on loan. (Fanatik), external