Mackay on staying in the Premiership, rising star Smith and injury wait
- Published
Ross County manager Malky MacKay has been talking to the media before his side’s trip to face St Johnstone on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference.
Mackay was disappointed with last week's loss to Celtic but says his side's performance “gives him hope going into the last eight games.”
He says St Johnstone will be “a tough nut to crack” but has confidence his team can get a result.
He praised “level-headed” 16-year-old Dylan Smith who he says is “there on merit” as he became the youngest Premiership player this season.
While Ross Callachan is ruled out for months with a ruptured ACL, Mackay is still awaiting news on Gwion Edwards’ "reasonably serious" injury.