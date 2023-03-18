Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

County only offered flashes of the fighting spirit you'd imagine would be crucial in keeping them in the top-flight.

They were blown away by Livingston in just a few first-half minutes, rarely looking to fashioning a recovery. With Dundee United and Kilmarnock both picking up points, the time to instil some pre-split confidence is rapidly running out.

Two January signings combining well for the goal will be the silver lining to the relegation-shaped cloud hanging over Dingwall. If they're to preserve Premiership status, Brophy and Murray will need to burgeon an even brighter bond.