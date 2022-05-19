We've been inundated with your team talks to help Leeds get over the line against Brentford on Sunday.

Here is a sample of your suggestions:

Garry: The year we went up we would have slapped these 3-0. What's changed? We're the same team, go figure.

Steve: Keep it tight for 89 minutes then wait for Pontus to score for us.

Alastair: Are you sure you have all been to the toilet? Go out there and win and don't get sent off.

Mark: When you retire and you look back on this day... do not wonder if you could have done more.

Martin: For the fans and for Bielsa, believe in each other as he did of you. Go Win This. Believe.

Mo: Get out, play your socks off enjoy the game - and remember, if you lose you don’t get paid. Thank you!