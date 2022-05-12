We wanted to hear from you after Watford appointed former Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards as their new manager from the end of the current season.

There is a mixture of caution and optimism among Hornets fans:

RG: Excellent appointment and just what we need. Now it is time for the club to stand by him and back him regardless of the first three results in the Championship. Time for a new approach.

Lawrence: This has disaster written all over it. It’s like when Leeds appointed Hockaday and we all know how that ended. No experience of even managing in League One let alone the Championship and yet the trigger-happy Pozzos choose this guy. They never learn - will be gone by November.

Tony: If there is no pressure for an immediate return to the Premier League and he is given three or four seasons to build a team around the young talent, then he could be just the man. Sadly, I'm not convinced the owners will give him the time. It's also disappointing to see how the club have handled the appointment, muddying our reputation further.

Patrick: Hope the owners let him manage. Of course he will make mistakes but let him have at least a full season. Very different appointment this time, let's hope it works out.

Matt: The last unproven British manager the Pozzos appointed was Billy McKinley and he lasted two games. From the outside it looks like a long-term option but unfortunately what the board say and how they act normally differs. Short of quality and with an ageing squad, if we are not in the top two by the end of October, I expect to see another change.

Nick: A clean slate, a fresh start. Just what is needed.

