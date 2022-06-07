Barcelona are prepared to negotiate with Manchester United over the transfer of Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, to Old Trafford, but the Spanish club are yet to receive a formal offer. (Sport - in Spanish), external

United and Bayern Munich are keen on singing Inter Milan's Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries, 26, this summer. (Calciomercato, via Mail), external

Elsewhere, Newcastle are not planning to sign Dean Henderson this summer, despite being constantly linked with the Manchester United goalkeeper. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

