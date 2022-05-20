Chris Bertram, BBC Sport

Mikel Areta has been speaking to the media before the Gunners' final Premier League game of the season against Everton.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

The boss is positive about the season no matter what happens on Sunday: "We have come a long way as a team and changed the vibe around the club. We have a connection with the fans."

Arteta believes it is "very possible" Norwich can deny Tottenham victory and help the Gunners finish in the top four. "I have seen a few examples of these kind of results on the last day and the closer the game is, the more I am hopeful. This can only happen in this league."

The Spaniard admits the team laboured against Spurs and Newcastle: "We have created expectations and in the last two matches we haven't been able to fulfil those expectations."

On Granit Xhaka saying some players "did not know how to deal with pressure" after the Newcastle game, Arteta said: "The comments are clear. When you allow people to speak to the media you have to allow them to express how they feel."

While pleased with progress, he said: "We are not where we should be - this club is one of the best in this country. But it takes time."

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences