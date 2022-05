Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey has been ruled out with the groin injury that also caused him to miss the win over Burnley.

Leon Bailey and Kortney Hause remain on the sidelines, while Philippe Coutinho will hope for a recall against his former club.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could make his return after six matches out with a foot injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp may make changes before Saturday's FA Cup final.

Is Coutinho in your Villa XI?

Pick your Liverpool side to face Villa