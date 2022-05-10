Tuesday talking point: Long-term planning needed to 'disrupt poisonous negativity'

Matt Rowson, BHaPPy blog, external

Watford, as you may have heard mentioned, tend to change the man at the helm quite often. This is a strategy a bit like appointing Sam Allardyce…everyone’s kind of happy with it until the instant it stops working.

Herein lies the most fundamental objection among the criticisms of the club’s conduct…on relegation two years ago, CEO Scott Duxbury went on record promising that lessons had been learned, a line that’s been used to beat him around the head with since.

Quite what lessons should have been learned – beyond stop losing football matches – isn’t entirely clear. But the instability borne of such regular changes is perceived as a problem, much as there are few questioning the decisions to dispose of either the likeable but floundering Xisco Munoz and a seemingly scarcely interested Claudio Ranieri. Perhaps the lesson to be learned is: appoint better head coaches.

Gino Pozzo will reach 10 years of ownership of Watford this summer. Of the intervening seasons, six have been spent in the Premier League, two getting promoted and another, the first, a loss in the last minute of a play-off final.

Such success is all but unprecedented, but with it comes expectation and impatience. Such analytical criticism as there’s been among the hysteria has called for a non-reactive appointment to replace Roy Hodgson, whose dour pragmatism is another thing that’s only fine as long as it’s working.

Such a unifying appointment, something that suggests a longer-term plan rather than a remedy to the last thing that went wrong, is badly needed to disrupt the poisonous negativity that pervades the club.

A win at Vicarage Road before the end of the season wouldn’t hurt either.