Brighton v West Ham: Who makes your Hammers side?

It's been another excellent season for David Moyes' team, securing consecutive seasons in Europe for the first time in West Ham's history.

Whether they are back in the Europa League, rather than the Europa Conference League, also depends on Manchester United not winning at Crystal Palace, but only a victory at Brighton will give the Hammers a chance.

So who should Moyes pick to drag their weary bodies through one last game to get those vital three points?

It's time to choose your Hammers side to face Brighton