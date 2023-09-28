'The performance with 10 men speaks volumes'

We asked for your views on Ross County’s 2-1 defeat against Aberdeen in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Here’s what some of you said:

David: The fact that we played with 10 men for the majority of the match and kept Aberdeen quiet for most of it speaks volumes about the quality, determination and resolute defending of the team. Will Nightingale was pure quality and Josh Sims ran his socks off before heading to the tunnel on a stretcher, hopefully he's okay.

Stuart: How can Ryan Duncan foul Sims resulting in Sims leaving the pitch on a stretcher and not get a card? Very poor refereeing!

Colin: I think it was the wrong time to switch from two up front to one. County were too light in the forward area which improved after Jordan White came on. They had good ball players on the park but continued with the high ball route. I have no problem with the sending off but the referee got an awful lot of decisions wrong, continually punishing County players needlessly.

Davie: The Shinnie goal was a wonderful strike, but the defensive header before it was not the best by Nightingale. I have no complaints about the sending off, but could Ross Laidlaw have helped him out more? Aberdeen’s pace gave us major problems as they hit on the break, but I was proud of County as they grafted until the end. On the Sims injury, it was a poor tackle and the referee was poor to give no card.