Roberto De Zerbi defended his team selection after Brighton's Carabao Cup defeat by Chelsea: "We played good enough to win the game but to win you have to score. We didn't score in the first half when we had many chances to score. No difficult chances. We were not able to score, then you keep the game open.

"I am sorry, I'm disappointed for the result because I want to compete in four competitions. I think the first XI was enough to win the game. We have to adapt, we have to improve, The young players have to progress, but quickly, because in football we don't have time.

"I don't want to make any excuses. It was the right first XI to win the game."