Aberdeen v Celtic: Team news

Aberdeen defender Rhys Williams (back) remains out, while fellow centre-back Angus MacDonald is about a week away from training after a knee problem. The Dons announced the signing of defender James McGarry on Friday but the defender is not expected to feature.

Celtic have lost striker Oh Hyeon-gyu for up to six weeks with a calf problem. The reigning champions are still without Alistair Johnson and Yuki Kobayashi (both ankle), Mikey Johnston (back) and Marco Tilio, who arrived at the club with an injury.