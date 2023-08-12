Aberdeen v Celtic: Team news

Aberdeen defender Rhys Williams (back) remains out, while fellow centre-back Angus MacDonald is about a week away from training after a knee problem. The Dons announced the signing of defender James McGarry on Friday but the defender is not expected to feature.

Celtic have lost striker Oh Hyeon-gyu for up to six weeks with a calf problem. The reigning champions are still without Alistair Johnson and Yuki Kobayashi (both ankle), Mikey Johnston (back) and Marco Tilio, who arrived at the club with an injury.

Related Topics