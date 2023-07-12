Speaking to Bielsa 'made me feel a lot better' - Phillips
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has revealed he turned to former manager Marcelo Bielsa after a difficult match last season.
Phillips endured a tough first season at Etihad Stadium after last summer's £45m move from his boyhood club Leeds United, being called "overweight" by boss Pep Guardiola after he returned to the club from the World Cup break.
The 26-year-old spent four years working under Bielsa at Elland Road and was a key part of the club winning promotion to the Premier League in 2019-20 and finishing ninth the season after.
"I spoke to him after a game against Leicester at home, only a few months ago, I didn't do to well and I gave him a little message asking him if I could speak to him," Phillips told BBC Radio Leeds.
"He messaged me back straight away - he can't speak any English so he had to get the translator to call me and then connected us that way.
"We had a really good chat and he asked me how I was, how I was feeling and he was just saying it's all to do with confidence because you've got the ability.
"That conversation made me feel a lot, lot better and I got to play a few more games at the end of the season, which was nice."
In the wide-ranging chat before the release of a documentary charting his rise to Manchester City and England, Phillips also spoke about wanting to help his father, who has been in and out of prison.