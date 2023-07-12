West Ham forward Gianluca Scamacca would be keen to work under Roma manager Jose Mourinho if the 22-year-old returns to Serie A. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Arsenal are hopeful of signing Hammers midfielder Declan Rice before the squad fly to the United States for their pre-season tour on Sunday. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are ahead of West Ham, Tottenham and Wolves in the pursuit of Bristol City's England Under-20 midfielder Alex Scott. (Teamtalk), external

