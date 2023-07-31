Mark Sanderson, BBC Sport

In his first season in charge at Kenilworth Road, Rob Edwards achieved what the club's previous 21 managers had been unable to do - he took the club back to the top flight.

Incredibly, promotion came just nine years after the Hatters were playing in non-league.

Like Luton Town, Edwards has been on an upward trajectory over the last decade. The former Wales, Wolves, and Blackpool defender went into coaching aged just 30, after retiring from playing due to injury.

The 40-year-old has made a lasting impression on those he has managed since, who suggest there's yet more to come from their former coach.

In 2019, during his time as academy coach at Wolves he guided the Under-23s into the top tier of Premier League 2.