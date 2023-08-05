Burnley winger Nathan Redmond thinks it "could be an exciting season" for his new club after making his first appearance in the pre-season friendly defeat to Mainz.

The former Southampton man played 45 minutes in Germany as he continues to build his fitness before the new campaign gets under way on Friday.

"I have been away from the Premier League for a year and I cannot wait to get going," he told the Clarets' social media. "With the project we have here, and what is building, I feel it could be an exciting season for us.

"We have had some really good tests in pre-season and results will always be up and down because it's all about fitness. Now it's the final push to get ready."

Boss Vincent Kompany was pleased to give some of his new signings some minutes against the Bundesliga side.

"We got what we wanted in terms of topping up fitness, especially for the new players," he said. "They showed improvements on last week, Lukas Koleosho, Zeka [Amdouni] and Nathan in moments of well.

"You can see how they will improve the team and it's only a matter of time."