West Ham United claimed a rousing London derby win against big-spending Chelsea despite playing almost 30 minutes with only 10 men.

The Hammers were 2-1 ahead when defender Nayef Aguerd, who opened the scoring with a seventh-minute header, was sent off in the 67th minute for his second bookable offence.

But Chelsea could not force an equaliser and then conceded a late third through Lucas Paqueta's penalty in the fifth minute of added time.

Teenager Carney Chukwuemeka scored his first goal for the Blues to make it 1-1 but Enzo Fernandez wasted a chance to put them ahead when his penalty was saved by Alphonse Areola.

