Luton Town have signed Marvelous Nakamba from Aston Villa on a three-year contract.

The Zimbabwe international spent the second half of last season on loan with the Hatters as they secured promotion to the Premier League.

The move ends Nakamba's four-year association with Aston Villa, who he joined from Club Bruges in 2019.

He made a total of 68 appearances for Villa after his £11m move from the Belgian side.