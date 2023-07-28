Dunne ruled out for season opening as new boy Bolton eyes career revival in Scotland

St Mirren's Charles Dunne has been ruled out for the first three weeks of the season.

The defender picked up a calf injury in their 1-0 ViaPlay Cup win at Cowdenbeath on Tuesday night, however, the club initially feared a longer injury lay-off.

"He is not as bad as we first feared, we are looking probably about three weeks with Charles," said manager Stephen Robinson.

“So it is obviously a blow for us – but not as bad as we thought it was going to be.

“He has had a scan, he will be a similar time frame as Keanu (Baccus, who previously had a calf injury) so hopefully three weeks and he will be back available again."

New signing James Bolton, however, is ready to jump-start his career with the Buddies following injuries ruling him out for significant periods over the last two years.

Bolton said: “The last two years have been frustrating with injury.

“The lack of games in the last two years has made me hungry. I have moved everything to Scotland and I am looking forward to the challenge.”

