A﻿ndrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

A fairly brutal watch for a Hibs fan. Plenty of possession to talk about, but only four shots on target throughout the whole game.

When Martin Boyle hares about, there's some threat to it, some direction. When anyone else in a Hibs shirt does it, they're a rabbit in the headlights.

Five defeats in six games spells trouble for any manager, and Lee Johnson won't be exempt from the heat.

County weren't at their attacking best but they played their game perfectly, taking the chances that fell their way and slowing it down at every opportunity.

The Highlanders aren't missing Ben Purrington as much as they feared, either. Harmon has been superb in the last two games, and once again Mackay's recruitment should be lauded.