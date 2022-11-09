Ex-Manchester United forward Memphis Depay will demand to leave Barcelona in January, with his former club and Tottenham monitoring the 28-year-old Netherlands international's situation. (Mundo Deportivo, via Express), external

United have scouted Blackburn's 23-year-old Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, but would face competition from a host of Premier League clubs interested in a January move. (90 Min), external

Meanwhile, Everton are keen on defender Luke Shaw, although the 27-year-old is hoping for a contract extension at Old Trafford. (Football Transfers), external

