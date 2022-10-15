St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock: What did the manager say?

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "A lot of what we wanted from the game today, we got. The positives being that we started the game and imposed ourselves, and I thought we were the best team in the first half.

“I don’t think my keeper’s had a save to make, maybe ist one or two things from distance. We passed the ball well and I thought we dominated in the middle of the park.

"In the cold light of day it’s a point and a clean sheet away from home, which is something we’ve been searching for and speaking about this season.

“There have been games this season that we’ve bemoaned the fact we’ve conceded a late goal or a sloppy goal that’s cost us a point but today we’re not bemoaning that, we’re pleased with that side of the work.

"We had three or four brilliant chances today and ordinarily they’re the type of chances that need to be finished.

“I'm not here to make my players feel worse in that instance, and they know they must do better to make that one point into three points because a lot about the performance felt close to what we’re looking for.”