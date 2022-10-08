S﻿t Mirren have lost 4-0 to Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

And manager Stephen Robinson said: "We got punished for some defensive errors. We didn't take our chances when they came. We had two one-v-one opportunities with Marcus Fraser and with Mark O'Hara. Two wonderful saves from Alex Greive and Mark O'Hara from Allan McGregor.

"The penalty changes the whole aspect of the game. Declan Gallagher's adamant he got the ball first and Antonio Colak ran into him. We won't let this result define what we're going to do."