Winning FA Cup 'something you dream of when you’re a little kid' - Grealish

Jack Grealish expressed his "love" for his Manchester City teammates after they beat city rivals Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley to win the 2023 FA Cup.

"It’s stuff you dream of when you’re a little kid," he told BBC Sport.

"I don’t think the foreign guys know as much but us English guys we know what it means to play in this and to play in a final. I lost one (an FA Cup final) when I was at Aston Villa and I was desperate to win one."

Grealish was penalised for a handball late in the first-half which gave United captain Bruno Fernandes the opportunity to equalise from the penalty spot.

"I genuinely don’t know how it’s a penalty," he added.

"I’m not even looking at the ball. Anyway, Gundo saved me.

"The best thing about this team is we have a mix of everything, we have the more experienced lads, the younger lads and we have so much belief.

"We’ll have a good night tonight and then straight back on it tomorrow. I’m going to enjoy myself and then tomorrow get right back into training and I just can’t wait for next week.

"I love this team so much and hopefully we can have a good week and go into next week with confidence."