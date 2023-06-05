'Postecoglou would be my choice' - Redknapp

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp backed Ange Postecoglou to be the next Spurs boss last week.

"I said to a few people I thought he would be a frontrunner," he told BBC Scotland, external. "If I was looking for somebody, if I was the chairman of Tottenham, he would be right at the top of my list.

"I'm sure it'd be a big blow to the Celtic fans to lose him. But I don't know, he's leaving a great club in Celtic but maybe the Premier League, the contract, the wages and what goes with it might be hard for him to turn it down if he does get offered.

"I actually met Tim Cahill a few years back. I managed the Jordan national team for two games and we played Australia and Cahill came up and had a chat with me before the game. He said to me 'our manager is excellent, he's different class Harry, he's brilliant'.

"That stuck with me. It was interesting, he's played for a lot of top clubs, been a top player for so many years and played under loads of great managers and he's telling me about a guy I've never heard of from Australia, so I was quite shocked. But it stuck in my mind and I've followed his career and I think Tim was right, he is excellent."