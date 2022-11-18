F﻿ormer West Ham midfielder Mark Noble has been given the Freedom of the City of London.

T﻿he 35-year-old spent 18 years in the club's first team and will become sporting director in January.

“I am extremely proud to have been awarded the Freedom of the City of London," said Noble. "It is a wonderful honour for myself and my family, and a real privilege to follow so many great figures and names in history."

A﻿ select group of former West Ham players have previously received the honour, including 1966 World Cup hero Martin Peters, 1965 European Cup Winners’ Cup hero Brian Dear, Sir Trevor Brooking and Harry Redknapp.