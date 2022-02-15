Toffees defensive duo picked out by Garth

Seamus Coleman: This was an impressive recovery by the Toffees after a disappointing result at Newcastle in midweek. Everton fans seem to have embraced Frank Lampard, for now, although he's playing the same players who struggled under Rafael Benitez.

One player who never seems to struggle under any regime is Coleman. The Republic of Ireland international gives his all, every time I see him perform for club or country.

Against Leeds his enthusiasm was as infectious as ever, while his performance seemed to set the tone for an impressive victory. Yet I am not convinced Lampard has the players he needs to get him where he wants to be at Goodison.

Michael Keane: It was interesting to hear Keane suggest in his post-match interview his new boss has increased the team's intensity. It was clearly visible in Everton's victory over Leeds but I've seen this Everton before.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week