Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

A 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday saw Brighton beaten for the fourth consecutive Premier League game in the space of 15 days – as many as they had lost from their opening 23 matches spanning six months.

Has the bubble burst at the Amex? Maybe Graham Potter has lost his magic touch? Could the Albion be pulled into the relegation battle and become the first ever side in top flight history to go down having been almost unbeatable in the first two-thirds of the season?

No, no and no.

Whilst inquests into Brighton’s form are carried out on social media and message boards, there is surely a simple explanation: A squad of players who are upper mid-table quality are falling back into upper mid-table where they should be.

Spending the entire campaign up until now in the top 10 has ratcheted up expectations amongst Seagulls supporters. Some of us joked about Europe; others appear to have genuinely believed Thursday nights in Kazakhstan were an achievable aim.

Brighton are simply stuck in a rut of the sort that every team goes through at some point, unless you are Manchester City or Liverpool. The tide will turn at some point; it is simply a reality check. And some might even argue it is needed.

Brighton did not strengthen in January. If this was down to complacency on the club’s part because of the lofty position the Albion occupied in the table at the time, then a losing run might help sharpen minds ahead of an important summer of recruitment.