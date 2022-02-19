'We have real belief in what we are doing' - Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to BBC MOTD: "Different context, different game [to the defeat by Brentford in August].

"But it was really nice see that game, to get ourselves united and understand why we were analysing and didn't lose our heads.

"I think today we were really, really good. We have a real belief in what we are doing, the players are enjoying the togetherness and the spirit they have is tremendous. They just want to keep pushing themselves.

"We have another game on Thursday, we'll try to win it and go game by game."

On Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka scoring again: "They have to get the headlines because they do what is most difficult and win the match by an individual action. They deserve credit for that, but I thought the rest of the team were very good too.

"We do a lot of work with them individually, mentally with the psychologists, to fill their belief. They see how they are with the supporters, that energy and that's probably their biggest strength.

"[Smith Rowe] He's been injured. He's worked really hard and when he plays like he did today, he's really good."