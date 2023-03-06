Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker says the fact Mohamed Salah's record-breaking goal arrived against Manchester United would have made it extra sweet.

Salah moved past Robbie Fowler as the club's top scorer in the Premier League, reaching 129 goals in 61 fewer games.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "He was sensational.

"That’s the best performance Liverpool have had this season and what a time for it to come, what a team for it to come against.

"To break the club record from a player I used to love as a kid in Robbie Fowler, it really is great. You could see that was a performance that was waiting to come out.

"Take nothing away from the amount of goals, everything about that performance was like the old Liverpool. It’s what we have been waiting for.

"Salah is a club legend. He was already a club legend before he broke the goalscoring record and it’s just great to see. He’s a great servant to the club."

Jobi McAnuff added: "In terms of to a man and the level of performance, it’s certainly the best for a very long time and some really promising signs.

"From looking a few weeks ago thinking fourth place was a distant dream, it really is now game on. Spurs are up to their usual antics at this stage of the season and again, Newcastle are going on a bit of a slump now.

"The fact Liverpool have had such a bad run, it’s almost like that is out of the way now. Firmino is back, Jota is back, they have got bodies, they have got squad depth and it is certainly promising times."

