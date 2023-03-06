'Sloppy second half'; 'Never in danger'

We asked you for your views after Rangers' victory against Kilmarnock.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Ronnie: We looked really good first half however, the second, especially first 20 mins of it we never showed up and there lies the difference. Celtic would have gone on and scored five or six. Cantwell showed why he should have played last week. Kent looked more like himself. Morelos should have started. It's three points and we were never in danger. One defeat in 17 for Beale is impressive.

Frazer: Raskin is going to be a player for Rangers, same with Cantwell. Brilliant at what they do. Colak starts every game for me. Top striker. Morelos will be a brilliant 70th minute sub to start pulling tired legs out of position. Some new energy in and dead wood out in the summer and next season it’s all to play for.

Margaret: A game of two halves. First half more like what we expect to see at Ibrox. Good link up play. Todd Cantwell looks like a really good player!

Raymond: Not enough players know what it means to play for Rangers. If they think can get a better deal elsewhere. Get rid off them. Morelos and Kent springs to mind. Don't hear of a lot of clubs wanting them. Passing is getting too much for some them. Kissing the badge don't cut it anymore.

Martin: Excellent first half performance, but we need to start killing teams off and not getting sloppy for a while as we did in the second half. Big push needed from now till end of the season.